Cartoon Network Names New VP, Creative Design
Cartoon Network has named Jacob Escobedo vice
president, creative design for both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim's Creative
Group, according to a Tuesday announcement from Michael Ouweleen, senior vice
president and group creative director for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and
Boomerang.
Escobedo previously served as a marketing and
advertising designer in the trade creative group and is a ten-year veteran of
Cartoon Network. He is based in Atlanta and reports directly Ouweleen.
"Jake has consistently put out smart, surprising, arresting work his
entire career," said Ouweleen. "His work, and the work of his team,
continually get attention and set trends for design nationwide. We are so
happy to have him working in a larger capacity for the company."
