Cartoon Network Names New VP, Creative Design

Cartoon Network has named Jacob Escobedo vice

president, creative design for both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim's Creative

Group, according to a Tuesday announcement from Michael Ouweleen, senior vice

president and group creative director for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and

Boomerang.

Escobedo previously served as a marketing and

advertising designer in the trade creative group and is a ten-year veteran of

Cartoon Network. He is based in Atlanta and reports directly Ouweleen.

"Jake has consistently put out smart, surprising, arresting work his

entire career," said Ouweleen. "His work, and the work of his team,

continually get attention and set trends for design nationwide. We are so

happy to have him working in a larger capacity for the company."