Cartoon Network Names New SVP/Group Creative Director

Cartoon Network has promoted veteran executive Michael Ouweleen to svp and group creative director for its new Creative Group, according to a Wednesday announcement from Brenda Freeman, chief marketing officer for Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media (AYAKM) group.

Ouweleen previously served as svp/creative directory, on-air for the network and will continue to be based at its headquarters in Atlanta. He will report directly to freeman.

Ouweleen began his career with Cartoon Network in 1996 as associate creative director of its on-air department.

"As we continue expanding Cartoon Network's development as a distinctive youth culture brand for today's audiences, it's vital that our creative execution complements and reinforces our network messages across all screens and media touch-points," Freeman said. "Michael is a great creative talent with the right vision to lead this important new group."