Cartoon Network Names Lieblein VP of Casting
Sharon Lieblein,
CSA, has been named vice president of casting and talent development for
Cartoon Network Studios, it was announced Friday.
In this newly
created role, Lieblein will manage the booking of talent for Cartoon Network
Studios' scripted and live-action projects. She will also act as executive liaison
between the network, studio and talent.
"Sharon is one of the most respected casting executives
in the youth entertainment arena and we're extremely pleased that she'll be
joining us, helping us to discover talent for the next phase of our original
content development," said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network chief content officer,
to whom Lieblein will report. "This new role at Cartoon Network Studios
underscores our commitment to a broad programming slate, and to our growing
live-action comedy plan."
Lieblein comes to
Cartoon Network from Nickelodeon, where she served as vice president of talent and
casting. Prior to that role, she oversaw animation casting at Nick.
Lieblein has been an active member of the Casting Society of America (CSA)
since 1995, and a member of ATAS since 1999.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.