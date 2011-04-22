Cartoon Network Names Lieblein VP of Casting

Sharon Lieblein,

CSA, has been named vice president of casting and talent development for

Cartoon Network Studios, it was announced Friday.

In this newly

created role, Lieblein will manage the booking of talent for Cartoon Network

Studios' scripted and live-action projects. She will also act as executive liaison

between the network, studio and talent.

"Sharon is one of the most respected casting executives

in the youth entertainment arena and we're extremely pleased that she'll be

joining us, helping us to discover talent for the next phase of our original

content development," said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network chief content officer,

to whom Lieblein will report. "This new role at Cartoon Network Studios

underscores our commitment to a broad programming slate, and to our growing

live-action comedy plan."

Lieblein comes to

Cartoon Network from Nickelodeon, where she served as vice president of talent and

casting. Prior to that role, she oversaw animation casting at Nick.

Lieblein has been an active member of the Casting Society of America (CSA)

since 1995, and a member of ATAS since 1999.