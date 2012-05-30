Cartoon Network Names Curtis Lelash VP of Comedy Animation

Cartoon Network has promoted Curtis Lelash to vice president of comedy animation.

In

this expanded role, Lelash will oversee all development for the

network's animated comedy series. Lelash is currently executive producer

for Adventure Time and Regular Show.

"Curtis

has played a key and growing role inside our comedy animation group,"

said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. "His

promotion comes on the heels of record ratings success and popular

culture relevance for our comedies, and we look forward to a new wave of

animation under his leadership."