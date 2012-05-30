Cartoon Network Names Curtis Lelash VP of Comedy Animation
Cartoon Network has promoted Curtis Lelash to vice president of comedy animation.
In
this expanded role, Lelash will oversee all development for the
network's animated comedy series. Lelash is currently executive producer
for Adventure Time and Regular Show.
"Curtis
has played a key and growing role inside our comedy animation group,"
said Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. "His
promotion comes on the heels of record ratings success and popular
culture relevance for our comedies, and we look forward to a new wave of
animation under his leadership."
