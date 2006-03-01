Cartoon Network 'Kasts Andre 3000

Andre “3000” Benjamin, half of hip-hop duo Outkast, unveiled his new program, Class of 3000, at the Cartoon Network upfront press breakfast on Wednesday.

Created by Benjamin and Tom Lynch, 3000 centers on a group of misfit kids at a music school and a teacher, Sunny Bridges, who walked away from a successful career in music. Bridges is voiced by Benjamin.

Debuting in November, the show is based on Benjamin’s childhood in Atlanta, where he described himself as “the quiet guy in the back of the class.” One character, Little D, is based on a young Andre. “Little D is little me,” said Benjamin.

With Bridges’ music industry connections, 3000 will likely feature celebrity guests, particularly in season two; Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg were hinted at over breakfast. “It’ll have serious hardcore music,” Benjamin said. “It won’t sound like [typical] Saturday morning [cartoons]. It’ll be jamming.”

Cartoon Network also announced its first-ever live-action program. Debuting in fall, Re-Animated tells the story of a boy who has an accident at an amusement park and gets a brain transplant, ending up with the brain of a famous cartoonist—which enables the boy to see everything in animation.

“Kids will enjoy seeing animation and the real world collide,” said Jim Samples, Executive VP and general manager of Cartoon Network.