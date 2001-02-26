CARTOON NETWORK HAS FOUR NEW SERIES

Cartoon Network has set four new original animated series for its 2001-2002 season. Ethereal action cartoon Samurai Jack

was created by Genndy Tartavsky, who developed the network's Dexter's Laboratory. Other new shows include Mr. Peabody-derivative Time Squad, comedy Grim & Evil, plus retooled 1970s cartoon Justice League, featuring DC Comics characters. The network, which is spending about $100 million annually on original series, also ordered 96 new episodes of its biggest hit, Dragon Ball Z.