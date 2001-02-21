Cartoon Net sketches out season
The Cartoon Network unveiled its 2001-02 schedule Wednesday, with four new animated series and 11 pilots to be aired this summer.
New half-hour series include: Time Squad, an action-adventure toon called Samurai Jack and Grim & Evil. An hour-long series, Justice League, based on the DC Comics series of the same name, debuts in November.
Cartoon Network also plans to introduce several series as interactive on-air and online vehicles.
- Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.