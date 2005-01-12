Cartoon Net Serves Up Chicken

Why did the robotic chicken cross the road? To peck away at pop culture.

At least that's the reason why Cartoon Network's Robotic Chicken will join the network's "Adult Swim" late-night adult-animation block effective Sunday, Feb. 20.

Producers Seth Green (yes, the same one that played Austin Powers' son) and Matthew Senreich team on a stop-motion series that parodies pop culture using a variety/sketch format.

Green and Senreich will "lead the writing staff" and provide some of the voices. Others will be supplied by guest stars including Burt Reynolds, Ryan Seacrest, Mark Hammill, and Macauley Culkin.