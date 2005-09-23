Cartoon Net Puts on Sunday Shorts
We don't know whether these are like those blue seersuckers we had to wear to church, but Cartoon net is putting on Sunday Pants, a half-hour collection of animated shorts to air Sunday nights at 9:30.
Each episode will feature a collection of about a dozen cartoons from home and abroad, including traditional and CGI, all around a central theme.
To push the metaphor even further, band The Slacks will "weave each episode together by performing an original song based on that night’s theme."
