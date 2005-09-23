Trending

Cartoon Net Puts on Sunday Shorts

We don't know whether these are like those blue seersuckers we had to wear to church, but Cartoon net is putting on Sunday Pants, a half-hour collection of animated shorts to air Sunday nights at 9:30.

Each episode will feature a collection of about a dozen cartoons from home and abroad, including traditional and CGI, all around a central theme.

To push the metaphor even further, band The Slacks will "weave each episode together by performing an original song based on that night’s theme."