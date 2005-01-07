Cartoon Net Puts the ET in Pet
Cartoon Network has bought 26 half-hours of animated (what else?) series Pet Alien. The series debuts Sunday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m.
If the credit list is any gauge, it apparently takes a lot of people to tell the story of a boy befriended by visiting aliens. The CGI (computer-generated images) series is the brainchild of Jeff Muncy of John Doze Studios, distributed by Taffy Entertainment, and co-produced by Mike Young Productions, Antefilm/TF1 France; Crest, India; and Telegal, Ireland.
Pet Alien also debuts in the first quarter on various international incarnations of Cartoon Net, which is owned by Turner Broadasting.
