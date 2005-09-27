Cartoon Net Expands Promotional Reach

Turner toon touters Terri Tuttle and Sabina Spigel have been promoted and strategically placed in key markets.

Tuttle, who has been with Cartoon net since 200, will move to Chicago to head up Midwest marketing as senior director. Spigel, manager of the promotions marketing department, will head to L.A. as director of promotions marketing.

Both will continue to report to Phyllis Ehrlich, senior VP of promotions marketing. The promotions and marketing department remains headquartered in the Big Apple.

