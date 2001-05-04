Cartoon Net censors Bugs Bunny review

A retrospective intended to feature every Bugs Bunny cartoon will excise a dozen that Cartoon Network executives have decided are too racially sensitive, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In one episode, Bugs parodyies Al Jolson in black face and in another he calls an oafish-looking Eskimo a "big baboon". In a third, he distracts a black rabbit hunter by rattling a pair of dice.

The Cartoon Network initially planned to air those cartoons late at night with prominent disclaimers, explaining the cartoons were representative of their time. Butr that notion was nixed after Warner Bros., which holds rights to Bugs, expressed concern that the controveraial episodes might impact the company's extensive merchandising ventures.

Warner Bros. started pulling the cartoons lampooning blacks in the late 1960s, sensitized by the civil-rights movement, animation expert Jerry Beck told the Journal. Cartoons featuring stereotyped American Indians were taken out of circulation about five years ago.