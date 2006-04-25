Cartoon Launching Broadband Toonami

Cartoon Network, along with Japanese content provider Viz Media, will launch a broadband site for its anime-heavy action-adventure block, Toonami, July 17. The free, ad-supported site, Toonami Jetstream, will offer free, full-length episodes of shows on Cartoon, as well as several original series.

Toonami Jetstream combines the libraries of Cartoon and Viz Media, which licenses the popular Toonami show Naruto and others. Slated to be on the site when it launches are Samuri Jack, which Cartoon created and owns, Naruto,and three series which have not previously run on U.S. television: Hikaru No Go, MAR and The Prince of Tennis.

The site will be refreshed with new episodes weekly, and will offer an archive of previously run episodes. The two companies will work together to manage and acquire series for the site, which will feature both banner and in-episode streaming video ads.

Jetsream becomes the second broadband site under the Cartoon Network umbrella. The channel launched Adult Swim Fix, a broadband site tied to its late-night block Adult Swim, in March. Cartoon, which offers broadband games and clips of series on its own Web site, plans more broadband channels in the future.