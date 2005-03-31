Cartoon-Ex Cohen Heads Lifetime

In a surprise return to the network business, former Cartoon Network President Betty Cohen has been tapped as the new CEO at Lifetime.

Cohen will replace Carol Black as President and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services.

Cohen spent 14 years at Turner Broadcasting Systems, including as general manager at TNT during the network's earliest days.

But her pinnacle there was founding Cartoon Network in 1992, which started with old cartoons from the Hanna-Barbera library then gradually increased produciton of home-grown shows like Dexter's Laboratory and Power Puff Girls.

She stepped down in 2001, plotting out a startup media venture aimed at young girls. But it never got off the ground.

In recent years Cohen has been a consultant to other networks. Cohen starts her new job April 26.