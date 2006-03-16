Cartoon Captures Fantastic Four

Cartoon Network will air Marvel's new animated Fantastic Four series, which is targeted for a fall 2006 debut.

The series will be co-produced by Marvel and Moonscoop (Cartoon's Code Lyoko). Fantastic Four, about four superheroes, will combine 2D and 3D animation. The four--Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, The Invisible Woman, and The Thing--were the subject of a 2005 theatrical film and an animated 1960s TV series.

Cartoon's commitment is to 26 half-hour episodes. Cartoon already has a deal to carry the series internationally.

Marvel will do its part to spread the word about the Four with a licensing program including toys, interactive entertainment and apparel.