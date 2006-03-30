Cartoon Adds to Adult Swim Slate

A heavy metal band, a civilization of mole men and a cop named Assy McGee are some of the subjects of new programs coming to Adult Swim, the late-night programming block on Turner’s Cartoon Network. The young-male-targeting block is staying true to its quirky spirit with its latest programming and development slate, expected to be announced tonight at its New York upfront presentation.

Coming up in 2006: animated metal band comedy Death Clock Metalocalypse (20 episodes premiere in August); superhero/supervillain series Frisky Dingo (13 episodes premiere in Sepember); live-action/puppet series Saul of the Mole Men (20 episodes premiere in late 2006); Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil (10 episodes premiere in late 2006) and December-debuting Assy McGee, which the network describes as a series about a “toothpick chomping cop sniper who looks like a giant ass.”

Shows in development include Korgoth of Barbaria, an animated fantasy-action-adventure comedy which will run as a pilot in September, and That Crook’d Ship, a pilot about a dysfunctional Mississippi family that will run in the fall.

Adult Swim will also bring back new seasons of Robot Chicken, Family Guy, Tom Goes to the Mayor, The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, 12oz. Mouse, Squid Billies, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, and acquired series Eureka Seven, Bleach and InuYasha. The block, which began being tracked by Nielsen as an individual network last March, runs programming six nights a week.