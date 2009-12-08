Carter Bays, Steve Levitan Among Panelists at HRTS’ “Hitmakers”

Mad Men writer Matthew Weiner will join Modern Family producer and writer Steve Levitan and a number of other industry writers and producers at the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s “Hitmakers” luncheon Dec. 16, 2009, HRTS announced Tuesday.



The panel will be moderated by Rescue Me writer Peter Tolan, who moderated last year’s luncheon. Joining Weiner and Levitan as panelists are Ryan Murphy (Glee, Nip/Tuck) and Carter Bays and Craig Thomas (How I Met Your Mother).



“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the most innovative and influential creators and producers in television assembled for our sixth installment of the Hitmakers Luncheon,” said HRTS President Kevin Beggs. “This will be a great opportunity for our members to gain valuable insight into the business and the driving forces of the industry.”



The luncheon takes place at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.