Carsey-Werner recasts itself

Carsey-Werner has changed its name to Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.

The Hollywood studio's founders Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner announced Monday that they wanted to recognize "the contributions" of their long-time partner Caryn Mandabach. Mandabach joined forces with Carsey-Werner in 1984 when she was named producer of the The Cosby Show and has remained with the studio ever since.

Mandabach has been made a full partner in the studio that has produced everything from The Cosby Show to Roseanne to Fox's current comedy hit That `70s Show. - Joe Schlosser