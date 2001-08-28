Carsey-Werner promotes trio
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach has promoted three executives to president of the independent production company.
Robert Dubelko, Dirk W. van de Bunt and Courtney Conte have all been named Co-Presidents at the studio. Dubelko and van de Bunt have been also named co-Chief Operating Officers and will oversee day-to-day business operations of CWM and syndication division Carsey-Werner Distribution.
Conte has also added the title of Head of Production at Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, overseeing all aspects of production for the company's current and future projects.
- Joe Schlosser
