Carsey-Werner does Yahoo deal
Yahoo! and Carsey-Werner Distribution have signed a syndication deal that will showcase some of the Hollywood studio's programming on the Internet.
In the deal, Carsey-Werner will air programming from its
library, clips of current series and other syndicated programming that the
studio handles on Yahoo!'s Web site. - Joe Schlosser
