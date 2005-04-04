Carper to Drum Up Duop Business

Donn Carper, national sales manager for Viacom's KCBS-TV Los Angeles, has been named VP, new business development and sales and marketing, for the company's southern California duopoly--KCBS and co-owned KCAL.

Carper has been with Viacom since 2003. Before that he was senior account manager for KMEX-TV, the Univision station in Los Angeles.

His extensive L.A. resume also includes stints at KABC, with KCAL when it was still KHJ, and two ad agencies.