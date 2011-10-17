Carpenter Named ABC Station Group Digital Senior VP

Carla Carpenter, vice president and news director at WPVI Philadelphia, has been promoted to senior VP of digital media for the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

She starts immediately and reports to Rebecca Campbell, president of the group.

Carpenter will be responsible for "the continuing development and implementation of station group strategies and initiatives involving the internet, new digital channels, mobile and other evolving digital media" at the eight owned stations, said ABC in a statement.

William Burton had been executive VP for the group's digital affairs prior to being named president and general manager at KGO San Francisco earlier this year.

Carpenter joined WPVI as vice president and news director in 1997. Prior to that, she was assistant news director at WLS Chicago. Both are part of the ABC group.

"We look forward to Carla's continuing success as she now extends her stellar news judgment and quality-driven approach to our station group's digital businesses," said Campbell. "This promotion clearly recognizes Carla's tremendous talents, vision and track record. At the same time, it also reflects the cornerstone commitment our eight stations share in providing the best news and information product across all platforms."

Carpenter will relocate to station group headquarters offices in Glendale, Calif.