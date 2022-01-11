Carolyn McIntyre Resigns From California Cable & Telecom Association

The California Cable & Telecommunications Association said president Carolyn McIntyre has resigned after nearly 14 years in the post.

CCTA’s board of directors has begun a nationwide search and has engaged the executive search firm Wilcox Miller & Nelson to find her successor.

Carolyn McIntyre of CCTA (Image credit: CCTA)

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Carolyn for her leadership and commitment to CCTA and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Sam Attisha, chairman of the CCTA board of directors, said in a statement. “We are confident that CCTA is well-positioned to continue fulfilling its mission to advance and protect the industry and has a strong foundation on which Carolyn’s successor will build. I, along with the rest of the board of directors, look forward to the next chapter in CCTA’s long history of growth and success.”

CCTA is the industry’s largest state cable and telecommunications association. ■