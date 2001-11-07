Carol Rubin dead at age 56

Carol Rubin, 56, executive director of original movies for Disney Channel, died suddenly in her sleep on Sunday at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Rubin joined Disney Channel in 1984 and played a key role in developing the channel's original movie franchise, including the award-winning Heidi, starring Jason Robards and Jane Seymour, and The Old Curiosity Shop, starring Peter Ustinov, both of which were Rubin favorites.

"Carol Rubin was ruled by her passion for her friends, for making great movies, for life," said Anne Sweeney, president, ABC Cable Networks Group and Disney Channel Worldwide. "In her 17 years at Disney Channel, she touched thousandsof people personally by the work she did, and millions of kids and families by the films she supervised."

Before joining Disney Channel, Rubin was a development executive with Edgar Scherick Productions and Fred Silverman's Intermedia Productions.

She also spent 11 years at ABC, where she supervised Masada, Roots II, Friendly Fire and East of Eden, among other original productions. She was also an associated producer on Dynasty in the 1980s.

Rubin is survived by her father, Samuel, and a brother, Ted. A service is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 at the Old North Church, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

- John Eggerton