Carney Heads Ad Sales at Sony

Amy Carney has been promoted to president, advertiser sales, of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), reporting to President Steve Mosko.

Carney will continue to lead the company's advertiser-sales operation, which extends beyond first-run and off-network syndication to encompass Sony Pictures Entertainment's digital businesses, Sony BMG's Music Box and In Demand's high-definition channel, Mojo. She directs the sales teams based in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“Amy is an expert in the evolving ad-sales arena and is using her wide range of experience to master the opportunities in SPT's businesses across several platforms,” Mosko says.

Based in New York, Carney joined SPT in September 2003. In December of the following year, she was promoted to executive VP and named head of the division. She earlier worked as sales VP at Univision Online in New York, where she launched the company's online-sales division, and also created the national-sales and client-services team.

Earlier, she was general manager, Ticketmaster Online-Citysearch, and VP/general sales manager at CBS affiliate WTVR Richmond, Va. She came out of the rep business, having served as VP/general sales manager at Telerep.