Carney Adds Research to Advertising Sales Duties

Sony Pictures Television is giving its head

of advertising sales, Amy Carney, responsibility for its worldwide research

group.





Carney becomes president, advertiser sales, strategy and

research, and will have influence over additional aspects of the company.





Advertising sales and research have always worked together

closely, Carney says. "I feel like that marriage between research and ad

sales has just gotten deeper and deeper and deeper," she adds. "And

now with this new job, the opportunity to dive into programming and

distribution in that way is very exciting to me."





Carney, who joined Sony Pictures Television in 2003, started

her career in research as a junior analyst at Telerep. "So when people ask

me if I have a background in research, I can honestly say I do," she says.





But the research she did then isn't the same as the research

she will oversee now. "When I was in research, research was more about

spin to help people sell things," she says, referring to that type of work

as "faux research."





Now, "research and ad sales have evolved so much over

the years, and it has become real research," she says. "We do real,

true brand studies, really trying to figure out the ROI for our customers; real

measures of engagement, really past just what the rating is, and trying to

bring real results to advertisers."





For example, Sony's research team is working on the upcoming

syndicated Queen Latifah show, and research will play a role in

constructing how the show is going to look and how tightly advertisers will be

woven into the program.





"Right now we're doing a lot of primary research and

focus groups, and looking at the daytime landscape and what the audience

wants," Carney says. "We can also use some of the brand effectiveness

studies that we did with The Dr. Oz Show on the impact that integrations

had to inform how we want brands to be involved."





The TV business has also changed, with a rising tide of

online and on-demand viewing. But unless research can catch up, ad dollars

won't follow.





"You can bring programming onto different platforms and

find different audiences that way, but research, the measurement of that,

hasn't always been able to keep up, and it challenges the business model,"

Carney says. "We've always had this great three-legged stool: You've got

programming, you've got consumers, you've got advertisers, and that balance

works great. But as you're seeking out brave new worlds without figuring out

the right type of measurement hand-in-hand with that, you kick out one of the

legs of that stool. It becomes an uncomfortable seat."





Among the executives Carney will be relying on in her

expanded role are James Petretti, senior VP, U.S. sales and marketing research,

and Robin Lake, VP, international programming research. "We've got a cast

of very talented people," Carney says.





"The beauty of this department is, it's one of the few

global research departments," Carney says. "I started my day at 6:30

a.m. on a conference call where we had all the research people from the

channels around the world talking about the different studies that they were

doing. This one was studying the brand messaging, another channel was doing a

consumer study about what people are looking to watch and what programs are

resonating in that area of the world. And they all came together on the call to

share those learnings and see if there was an opportunity to leverage what the

other ones were doing. It was fascinating. It was very collaborative. I don't

know anywhere else where that is being done."





Carney says she wants the research group to step up to the

next level. "We're very good about taking the rating, looking at what

happened and trying to make decisions about tomorrow," she says.

"What I'd like to do is bring the group into a new level of strategy, to

be able to look at yesterday and look at tomorrow at the same time."





While much of the TV world is looking at the DVR as a key

technology, Carney sees the DVR as a short-term issue. "I think you've got

the older generation that has now been able to adopt the DVR and use that to

time-shift their viewing," she says. "But the younger audience, they

want more video on demand. When the technology allows for dynamic ad insertion

and the measurement of the audience of that VOD at the time of viewing, I think

that could make the DVR, one day, obsolete."





But the DVR is likely to be a factor in upcoming upfronts.

"When you've got a significant amount of viewing that may happen in the

live-plus-seven [time period], I think you're going to have a lot of people

pushing to be able to monetize their entire audience," she says.





Top media company executives have been talking up C7, which

would count commercial exposures delayed by seven days, up from the current

three days, and Carney says some advertisers might buy in.





"If you've got a specific need to have your ads seen on

a specific day -- you're opening a movie, for instance, or you're a retailer,

and it's a time-sensitive ad -- then C7 isn't going to work for you," she

says. "If you're selling paper towels or laundry detergent, then C7 will

probably work for you. And I think it will be reflected in

efficiencies."





On the ad market, Carney says the fourth quarter was kind of

quiet. "We didn't have a lot of scatter activity then," she adds.

"But our first-quarter options were very low-much, much lower than last

year -- and we're already starting to see some for [the] first quarter, which

is early."





As for the upfront, she says, "I'm always optimistic

about the upfront."