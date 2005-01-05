Carlson, Crossfire Out at CNN

CNN acknowleged that it told bow-tied pundit Tucker Carlson that it won't be renewing his contract and said it will fold political shout show Crossfire.

The debate show was for years a staple of CNN’s evening lineup, but as ratings faded the show was pushed into weaker timeslots and has most recently aired weekdays a 4:30 p.m.

The network said the show might morph into an occasional segment in CNN’s political shows and has asked other hosts Bob Novak, Paul Begala and James Carville to remain as commentators at the network.