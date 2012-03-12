Carlos Slim Helú, Larry King Co-FoundOra.TV

América Móvil, a major Latin American wireless

service provider that is controlled by Carlos Slim Helú, has announced that it

will be funding the launch of Ora.TV, a new digital television venture that

will be providing content to a variety of digital platforms.

As

part of the launch, former CNN host Larry King will be returning to TV as a

co-founder of the venture along with Slim Helú, who is one of the world's

richest men. The network will be led by Jon Housman, who until recently was the

president of digital journalism for News Corporation.

Ora,

which means "now" in Italian, is planning to create on-demand video programming

that the company says will "resemble traditional TV in terms of production

quality and content" for phones, laptops, tablets, connected televisions, and

other devices.

The

size of Slim Helú's investment or the potential launch date for Ora.TV, weren't

disclosed.

The

group is currently in talks with potential distribution and technology partners

as well as other possible on-air personalities besides King.

Slim

Helú's other investments include The New York Times and Saks. He is the main

investor in Telefonos de Mexico, América Móvil and Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

"Ora.TV

represents a great opportunity," Slim Helú said in a statement. "The business model

is sound and the team brings the talent and industry understanding that will

help Ora stand out in digital television, a category which is primed for

exponential growth."

"I

am thrilled to be working with Carlos and Jon to create Ora.TV, a bold new model

for digital television," King added in a statement. "The backing of

Carlos-given his stellar track record in business-combined with Jon's track

record of leadership and innovation, is a recipe for success."

In

a statement, Jon Housman, Ora.TV's CEO also commented on their content creation

strategy: "In addition to traditionally styled programs, we will produce shows

in alternative formats and varying lengths so that viewers can find and get

information and insights they really care about in ways designed to harness

these new mobile and interactive platform. This approach will allow us to

thoughtfully address topics and ideas that might not be as well suited to

traditional TV, Additionally, with Ora, we will also be able to incorporate

content, social interactions, and technologies in ways that are difficult to

pull off with linear platforms."