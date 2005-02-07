Carlos Mencia To Provide More Laughs on Comedy Central

Comedy Central has greenlighted 10 episodes of a new series starring comedian Carlos Mencia. The yet-to-be-titled half-hour show will premiere in summer 2005 and feature the observational comedian’s commentary on current events, man-in-the-street films, commercial parodies and audience interactions. It will be produced by Mencia and Emmy Award-winning producer Robert Morton (Late Show With David Letterman).

Mencia has previously released comedy albums, appeared in independent films and guest starred on TV shows including The Shield and Bernie Mac. He has also starred in two solo HBO specials. His new series is part of Comedy Central’s “Comedy Central Presents” franchise.