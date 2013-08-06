Carey: We Will Fix ‘Idol'

American Idol was a drag on Fox's fourth quarter broadcast business, conceded Chase Carey, News Corp. president and CEO, but he was optimistic the network could right the storied show. "There's no question Idol affected our broadcast business," he told investors in News Corp.'s quarterly earnings presentation.

David Hill, News Corp.'s senior executive VP, has been tapped to oversee American Idol and The X Factor while Fox searches for a replacement for reality chief Mike Darnell. "He's shown a unique touch in a number of places," said Carey.

Carey said not to count out Idol quite yet. "We think there an opportunity to reenergize [it]," he said. "It's still a profitable show. It's still a top 5 show."