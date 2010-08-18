Carey To Open HRTS Luncheon Season

Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president and COO of News Corporation, will kick off the 2010-2011 Hollywood Radio & Television Society Newsmaker Luncheon season, HRTS announced today. "A Conversation With...Chase Carey" will take place Sept. 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly HIlls, Calif.

"We are proud to continue the tradition of outstanding season kickoffs with our Newsmaker Luncheon featuring Chase Carey," said Kevin Beggs, president, Lionsgate Television Group and HRTS president, in a statement. "His insight, background and unique position at the top of one of the world's most significant media companies make him an ideal ‘opening act' for an exciting new season."

The Website www.HRTS.org will also live-stream the panel.