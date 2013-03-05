Carey: National Sports Net Could Be 'Cornerstone' for Fox
The worst kept secret in television—News Corp.'s plans to
launch a national rival to sports juggernaut ESPN—could be a "cornerstone"
network for the media giant, generating billions of dollars of revenue in the
next three-to-five years, News' chief operating officer Chase Carey said at the
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla., on
Tuesday.
The channel—tentatively titled Fox Sports 1—will likely
lose money in its first years even as distributors pony up more money for the
channels it is replacing, said News Corp. chief operating officer Chase Carey.
Fox Sports is expected to unveil Fox Sports 1 at an upfront
presentation later on Tuesday, and Carey said that News Corp. will make a
"manageable investment" in the channel.
