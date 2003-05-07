Carey to host WB's Pepsi Play
Drew Carey will host The WB Television Network's PepsiCo Inc.-sponsored game show special, Pepsi
Play for a Billion, this fall, The WB said Wednesday.
The show will feature 1,000 contestants playing for a $1 million prize, with
the winner playing to win $1 billion, which he or she has a one-in-1,000 chance
of doing.
"Drew is the perfect host for what we think will be the biggest event in our
history," said Jordan Levin, The WB's entertainment president. "He is smart,
funny and an everyman who will share in the excitement of somebody playing to
win $1 billion."
Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sierra Mist drinkers can enter the contest by finding
a sweepstakes entry code on any one of the soft drinks and then submitting it on
the secure Web site at www.billionsweeps.com or by mailing the
code to the sweepstakes entry address listed on the package.
