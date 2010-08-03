Carey Agrees To Salary Cut

News Corp. chief operating officer Chase Carey is taking a 50% salary

haircut in the coming fiscal year, part of an effort by the media giant

to tie executive compensation more closely to stock performance.

News

Corp stock is down about 5% so far this year. In the past five years

the stock has fallen about 16%, behind the S&P 500 Index. In a

Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday, News Corp. said that

its new compensation framework is intended to increase the total portion

of an executive officer's salary that is performance based and to tie

that performance to its equity. The effort replaces the old bonus

structure, which was tied to the company's earnings per share.

As a result, News said in the filing that it would reduce Carey's annual

base compensation from $8.11 million to $4.05 million in fiscal 2011,

which ends in June of that year. But the News Corp executive is still in

line for a target award of $10 million (up to a maximum of $20 million)

in performance stock units that vest over three years and a separate

performance bonus worth $10 million.

