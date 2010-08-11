Cardinale Named to Strategic Insights Position at NBCU

Tony Cardinale has been named to the newly created post of SVP of Strategic

Insights for NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Lauren Zalaznick,

president of NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks and

Alan Wurtzel, president of research for NBC Universal, to whom Cardinale will

continue to report. Cardinale comes from Bravo Media & Oxygen Media and

Women at NBCU, where he has served as SVP of research and insights since 2008.

Cardinale's new role will include adding strategic oversight for research

across NBCU's Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks portfolio. He is

also charged with developing strategic partnerships with program development geared

toward defining revenue opportunities, as well as identifying insights to help

drive brand and audience development.

"Consumer insights are a critical driver of our overall success, and play

a significant role in both how we program and our unique ability to connect

advertisers with a large target audience," said Zalaznick in a statement.

"With strategic oversight across the portfolio, Tony's extraordinary

talent in gleaning insights that define audience and consumer appetite will

help take the business to new heights."

"Tony has clearly demonstrated the critical role research plays in helping

to define a brand and guide its success," added Wurtzel. "He will

bring that same expertise to the entire Women & Lifestyle Entertainment

portfolio and play an important role in ensuring its continued growth."