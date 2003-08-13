Carat forms sponsorship division
Carat North America has established a new unit to develop sponsorship
opportunities for clients, Carat Sponsorship Solutions.
The new unit, based in New York, will be headed by Diane Karle, who joins the
company from sports- and entertainment-marketing company IMG, where she was vice
president of business development.
Separately, Carat said its subsidiary, Carat Affiliates, is expanding its
West Coast presence with the hiring of Cole Hartman, who will serve as VP,
business development and client strategy.
Hartman joins Carat from Woo Agency in Los Angeles, where he will continue to
be based.
