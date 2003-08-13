Carat forms sponsorship division

Carat North America has established a new unit to develop sponsorship

opportunities for clients, Carat Sponsorship Solutions.

The new unit, based in New York, will be headed by Diane Karle, who joins the

company from sports- and entertainment-marketing company IMG, where she was vice

president of business development.

Separately, Carat said its subsidiary, Carat Affiliates, is expanding its

West Coast presence with the hiring of Cole Hartman, who will serve as VP,

business development and client strategy.

Hartman joins Carat from Woo Agency in Los Angeles, where he will continue to

be based.