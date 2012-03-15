Carat Downgrades 2012 U.S. Ad Growth Forecast

Carat has downgraded its 2012 ad spending growth forecast, reports MediaPost.

The Aegis Group media shop dropped its forecast by a half a percentage to 4.9%, the report states. It was the first adjusted to its forecast since August; Carat did not alter its global ad spending growth forecast, leaving it at 6%. Even with the downgrade, the shop's U.S. estimate is higher than a revised estimate issued by Publicis Groupe's ZenithOptimedia earlier in the week, which pegs U.S. ad-spending growth at 3.6%, according to the report.

Carat predicts that by 2013, global spending on digital advertising will overtake newspapers, with an increase of 15%. Globally, Carat predicts 2013 spending growth will reach 5.8%, said the report.