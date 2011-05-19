Captain "Sully" Sullenberger to Join CBS News as Aviation and Safety Expert

Captain Chelsey "Sully" Sullenberger has joined CBS News as an aviation and safety expert, CBS announced on May 19.

Sullenberger

will give his analysis of current aviation safety issues, as well as

contribute on issues involving significant events on CBS News broadcasts

and platforms across the division.

As an author as well as a pilot, Sullenberger is most famously known for the

"Miracle on the Hudson," where he guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an

emergency landing in New York's Hudson River when a bird struck the

engine. He and his crew won international acclaim for their actions that

day, including the passage of a Congressional resolution.

"Sully

is a genuine hero--everyone at CBS News is excited to have him as a

colleague," said David Rhodes, CBS News president. "He wants to share

his insights not only on aviation, but on a whole range of safety and

leadership issues that confront us each day."

Sullenberger has logged roughly 20,000 hours of flight time.

"I am very pleased to join the remarkable team at CBS News," Sullenberger said, "and I am eager to contribute to an organization I have

long respected for its award-winning reputation of superior reporting."