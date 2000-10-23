Capitola Murphy-Baran

Senior vice president of market development, NFL New Media chairwoman, Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Assn.

B. Oct. 5, 1953, Merrick, N.Y.; BA, English and communications, Fordham University; account executive, wlxo, New York, 1975-77; manager, corporate communications, ABC Inc., New York, 1978-81; director of corporate relations, Showtime Networks Inc., New York, 1981-86; vice president, market development, Showtime Satellite Networks, New York, 1988-94; current position since 1994; m. John Baran, Aug. 14, 1976; children: Sean, 16; Luke, 12.