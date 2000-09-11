News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch was in Washington last week to chat up FCC officials about his plans to buy Chris-Craft and its 10 TVs. Murdoch told the Mass Media Bureau staff he plans to file a merger application by the end of this week. News Corp. and the FCC are locking horns over the government's 35% cap on one station group's audience reach. The Chris-Craft deal would give News Corp. a 40% reach. Murdoch has sued the FCC in federal court here, but he told officials that, if he loses his appeal, the company will sell enough stations to fit the cap.