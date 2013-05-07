Canter Promoted to Senior VP at Ovation

Rob Canter, has been promoted to senior VP, production and media services at Ovation, the network announced Tuesday.

In his new post, Canter will oversee the production, shooting and editing for Ovation Studios, the network's newly created in-house, multiplatform studio set to produce original programming. This is an extension of Canter's previous position as VP, production and creative services.

The network has also created roles at the new studio for Michelle Zajic and Lori Hall, who will head up the network's co-productions and program scheduling units, respectively.