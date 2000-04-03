Canon field lens offers 86x zoom

Canon Broadcast will arrive at NAB with a couple of industry firsts, the most notable being the Digi Super 86xs (XJ86x9.3B IE), pictured above. The new lens is the longest-field zoom lens ever, according to Canon, and is also the first to incorporate the manufacturer' s new optical stabilization technology that can eliminate vibrations at a frequency of up to 10 Hz. Maximum focal length on the lens is 1,600 mm with a 2X extender. The lens also makes use of "xs" technology to keep its weight down, weighing only 1.32 pounds more than the 70x lens.

Also new for NAB is the J11ax4.5B IFxs ENG/EFP production lens, offering the widest angle ever, the company says: 101.14 degrees at diagonal in 4:3. In addition, minimum object distance (MOD) is 0.0. Focal length with 2X extender is 100 mm.

The two other additions to Canon' s lineup are the switchable 16:9/4:3 J11ax4.5B WRS/WAS and the J11ax4.5B KRS/KAS (without built-in extender).

For the professional looking for an HDTV ENG/EFP lens, the 16 HDxs (HJ16x8B IRS/IAS) is Canon' s latest option. Successor to the HJ15x8B, it has a 13-mm shorter lens barrel and is 17% lighter overall. Tele length is 128 mm, wide angle is 8mm and MOD is 0.7 m.

Canon also is introducing Digital Drive, a technology that brings lighter weight, advanced specifications and better ergonomic design to lenses.