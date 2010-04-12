Canoe Ventures Names Big Marketers to New Board

Canoe Ventures has formed a new advisory board thick with

big marketers. The board appointments, announced Apr. 12 include top executives

from Coca-Cola Co., General Electric and the Association of National

Advertisers. Other board members hail from ad agencies, private equity and

technology spheres.

Canoe also

named Jim Garrity chairman of its new board. Garrity has held senior marketing

posts at IBM, Compaq and Wachovia. Garrity is currently CEO of Bellwether

Digital Bridge. Vicki Lins, chief marketing officer of Canoe Ventures, was

named vice chairman.

Other members

of the board include: Wendy Clark,

senior VP, integrated marketing, communications and capabilities for The

Coca-Cola Company; Beth Comstock, senior VP and chief marketing officer for GE;

David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5; Mark Kvamme, partner and

venture capitalist at Sequoia Capital; Bob Liodice, president and CEO of the

Association of National Advertisers; Wes Nichols, co-founder and CEO of

MarketShare Partners; Mike Pohl, CEO of Jinni Media, Ltd.; Gokul Rajaram , co-founder

and CEO of Chai Labs, Inc.; and George Wiedemann, CEO of UMarketing LLC.

Canoe

Ventures is backed by the major cable operators with the intention of creating

a national platform for delivering advanced advertising capabilities.

"We look

forward to the Board's insights to help drive development of products and

services that will accelerate the evolution of television," said David Verklin,

CEO of Canoe Ventures.

Canoe has

said it plans to double its staff numbers to in excess of 100 people and is

planning to move offices into a bigger space in New York. While Canoe Ventures had to

abandon a plan in mid-2009 to launch a "Community Addressable Messaging,"

product it is still on track to launch a smaller interactive TV service which

can provide customers with the ability to request information in the second

quarter 2010 with one or two programmers, according to Multichannel News.