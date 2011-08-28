Canoe Realigns Senior Management Team

Canoe Ventures CEO Kathy Timko has restructured the advanced-advertising company's management team, moving Arthur Orduña into a new role as chief product officer and promoting Joel Hassell to chief technology officer.

Timko, previously chief operating officer, assumed CEO responsibilities in July with the announcement that David Verklin would leave Canoe.

Canoe now has six organizations, each headed by a manager who directly reports to Timko.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.