Canoe Names GMs for Interactive and VOD, Hires Marketing VP

As part of a broader reorganization this summer, Canoe Ventures has hired Jonathan Bokor as general manager in charge of interactive TV solutions, promoted Chris Pizzurro to be GM of VOD advertising solutions and recruited Sanjay Patel as vice president of marketing.

Last month, Canoe CEO Kathy Timko reshuffled the senior management team of the advanced-advertising joint venture of the six largest U.S. cable operators.

Among the changes, chief technology officer Arthur Orduña moved into a new role as chief product officer and promoting Joel Hassell to CTO. Timko, previously chief operating officer, assumed CEO responsibilities in July with the announcement that David Verklin would leave Canoe.

