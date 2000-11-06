Candidate can use C-SPAN Footage

The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late last week allowed a political campaign to use in its ads C-SPAN footage, but Missouri Republican Bill Federer will have to remove the C-SPAN logo and other identifications. C-SPAN had won an injunction earlier in the week that would have stopped the congressional candidate from using its footage, but Federer appealed, and half the injunction was disallowed. C-SPAN said it's crucial that the network not be "dragged into partisan politics."