Candace Bergen, Don Pardo Among Academy Hall of Fame Inductees

Actress Candace Bergen, Saturday Night Live announcer Don Pardo and comedy duo Tom and Dick Smothers are among the TV personalities who will be inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame early next year, the Academy announced Tuesday. Also receiving the honor are art director Charles Lisanby, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and game show creator Bob Stewart. All of the inductees will be honored at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles Jan. 20.

"This year's inductees have challenged and shaped popular culture, changed television for the better and entertained us royally while doing so," said Television Academy Chairman/CEO John Shaffner in a statement.

Hall of Fame candidates are submitted from the Academy's membership and the TV industry at large. This year's committee included Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment at Fox; Brian Graden, president of programming for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo; producer/director Lee Miller; Anne Sweeney, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group; and production designer and Art Directors Guild President Thomas Walsh.