Cancer Battlers Connect Through YouNews

Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) is pairing with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to give those affected by cancer a chance to upload related content on a handful of station sites. Select affiliates of BIM's user-generated YouNews platform, including WKOW Madison and KATU Portland (Ore.), offer a "Relay For Life" homepage widget and a custom channel to house the user content.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society's signature fundraising event, with more than 5,000 functions annually. Sponsored teams take part in walking and running to raise funds for cancer research. Participants, sponsors and donors can post content through BIM's homepage widget.

"When YouNews launched back in April 2007, our initial goals focused on growth and distribution. Fast forward two years and it's truly gratifying to see the product not only grow, but become a tool that benefits local communities and cancer research," said BIM CEO Timur Yarnall. "We look forward to expanding the Relay For Life channel program to all YouNews affiliates in 2010."

Other stations involved in the pilot program are KBJR Duluth, KAAL Rochester and KVAL Eugene.

BIM and ACS are also relaunching SharingHope.tv. The site aims to connect cancer survivors and their friends and family through an "open, active online community comprised of user generated video and photos."