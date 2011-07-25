Canavan Named CFO, Style Network

NBCUniversal has named Megan Canavan to the newly created position of chief financial officer of The Style Network, it was announced Monday.

In this new role, Canavan will be responsible for the network's financial oversight as well as its strategic planning and growth opportunities. She will report directly to Salaam Coleman Smith, president, The Style Network and Salil Mehta, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, NBCUniversal, Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media.

"Megan's financial expertise and deep understanding of the television business make her an excellent addition to Style's senior leadership team," said Coleman Smith. "I am incredibly excited to have her on board as we continue to expand and seek out new opportunities for Style."

Canavan most recently served as vice president, finance, NBCUniversal in the NBC News division where she oversaw financial planning and analysis. Prior to joining NBC News in 2006 as director, financial planning and analysis, she held various roles in consolidation and operational finance with MTV Networks.