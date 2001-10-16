Canal+, WINfirst deploy ITV
Canal+ Technologies SA and Denver-based Western Integrated Networks LLC's
WINfirst have deployed a consumer interactive-television system in Sacramento,
Calif.
The new system -- which is based on industry standards such as Java --
enables WINfirst to provide its customers with interactive-TV applications along
with digital video, audio and other programming.
Interactive-TV applications include 'Mosaic Navigator' (allowing a live view
of up to 12 channels on a single screen) and video-on-demand applications.
Along with the middleware and conditional-access system from Canal+, the
WINfirst interactive-TV deployment platform includes content from Intertainer
Inc. for VOD, TVN Entertainment Corp. for pay-per-view, nCUBE for broadband
streaming-media solutions and Philips Consumer Electronics Co. for set-top
boxes.
